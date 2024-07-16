New Evidence Casts Doubt on Relationship in Lynching Case of Young Musician Wyllbee

Afia Schwarzenegger has provided an update on the case involving the tragic death of young musician Wyllbee, who was lynched at the alleged residence of his purported girlfriend in Kumasi.

Initial reports indicated that Wyllbee was killed at Abuakwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region while staying overnight at the home of Nana Yaa Nyarko, whose residence reportedly belonged to her husband’s family based abroad, unaware of Wyllbee’s presence.

According to earlier accounts, on July 5, 2024, Wyllbee was alleged to have been spotted urinating in the compound, where he was confronted by residents who suspected him of theft.

He purportedly explained his presence as a visit to Nana Yaa Nyarko, who allegedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage in front of her in-laws.

This led to neighbours being alerted and accusations of theft, resulting in Wyllbee’s lynching.

It was also reported that his phone was smashed with a stone during the incident.

However, new information presented by Afia Schwarzenegger, sourced from the regional police command, casts doubt on the supposed relationship between Wyllbee and his alleged girlfriend.

Afia revealed via TikTok live that an investigation of the woman’s phone records showed no communication history with the deceased.

Instead, the report indicated that Wyllbee was attempting to forcibly enter the woman’s room by using a stone to break through the door, before neighbours intervened, leading to the tragic incident.

According to the statement, the stone that the deceased used in his attempt to break the lady’s door was found at the scene and collected as evidence.

Also, contrary to claims by the deceased’s mother that his belongings were found in the woman’s room, Afia’s police source stated they were discovered elsewhere on the compound, not in proximity to the woman’s residence.

“A deepthroat source close to the police regional command in Kumasi indicates that the woman at the center of the controversial killing of the young man has no history of a telephone conversation with him.

“Around the dawn of the incident, the deceased who was wearing boxer shorts, used a stone to hit the door of the porch of the woman to open. The young man broke the porch gate and the woman raised the alarm. The police retrieved the stone from the porch as evidence.

The dresses of the young man were also retrieved from some distance from the compound,” Afia’s statement from the police read.

She further disclosed the police’s appeal for anyone possessing photos or videos of Wyllbee and the woman together to provide evidence of their alleged relationship to aid in the investigation.

“The police are calling on anyone who has information, pictures, or videos of the two together to establish a relationship to make it available to assist with investigations,” the statement read.

