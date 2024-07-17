Black Sherif hits One million YouTube subscribers

Black Sherif has achieved a major milestone by joining the ranks of Sarkodie, and Shatta Wale, in reaching one million subscribers on YouTube.

This accomplishment makes Black Sherif the third Ghanaian artist based in Ghana to achieve this feat, following Shatta Wale.

Image of Black Sherif’s YouTube Channel

His success in music is evident through his sold-out concerts, numerous awards, and a dedicated fanbase.

His latest single, “Kilos,” amassed one million views on YouTube within just two weeks of its release. Meanwhile, Black Sherif is also putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album.

Black Sherif’s YouTube channel offers a captivating blend of music videos and live performances, providing fans with an intimate look into his musical journey.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic