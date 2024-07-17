fbpx
Top Stories

Black Sherif hits One million YouTube subscribers

Black Sherif is putting finishing touches on his upcoming album.

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read
Black Sherif hits the runway at London Fashion Week 2024
Photo Credit: Black Sherif

Black Sherif has achieved a major milestone by joining the ranks of Sarkodie, and Shatta Wale, in reaching one million subscribers on YouTube. 

This accomplishment makes Black Sherif the third Ghanaian artist based in Ghana to achieve this feat, following Shatta Wale.

Image of Black Sherif’s YouTube Channel

Black Sherif hits One million YouTube subscribers

His success in music is evident through his sold-out concerts, numerous awards, and a dedicated fanbase.

Related Articles

His latest single, “Kilos,” amassed one million views on YouTube within just two weeks of its release. Meanwhile, Black Sherif is also putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album.

Black Sherif’s YouTube channel offers a captivating blend of music videos and live performances, providing fans with an intimate look into his musical journey.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Je M'appelle by Darkovibes feat. Davido

2021 Week 39: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

3rd October 2021
Happy Day by Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene

2020 Week 45: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

8th November 2020
Black Sherif storms Wireless Festival UK with thrilling performance

Black Sherif storms Wireless Festival UK with thrilling performance

11th July 2023
One Million Cedis by Sarkodie feat. Ink Boy

2023 Week 11: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

19th March 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 28 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown