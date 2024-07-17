Experience Luxury and Excellence with Sonnie Badu’s Latest audiovisual; Money!

Acclaimed gospel artist Sonnie Badu has released his latest single and music video, “Money,” across YouTube and all major digital music platforms.

This powerful track redefines the perception of money, urging believers to see it as a divine tool for evangelism and kingdom financing rather than the root of all evil.

In a society where the phrase “money is the root of all evil” (often misquoted from 1 Timothy 6:10) prevails, Sonnie Badu challenges this notion with a fresh perspective.

“For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil” (1 Timothy 6:10, NIV) is the actual biblical scripture, highlighting that it is not money itself but the love of it that leads to wrongdoing. Badu encourages his listeners to harness money wisely and righteously.

Sonnie Badu passionately declares, “Money is a tool given by God to expand His kingdom. It’s time we, as believers, take charge and use it for His glory.”

This message aligns with Proverbs 13:22 (NIV): “A good person leaves an inheritance for their children’s children, but a sinner’s wealth is stored up for the righteous.” Badu’s single “Money” is a call to action for Christians to become kingdom financiers and use their resources for evangelistic purposes.

The music video for “Money” is a visual masterpiece, exuding luxury and excellence. Directed with high production values, it showcases Badu’s commitment to delivering a message that resonates both spiritually and aesthetically.

The visuals are not just captivating but also a testament to the belief that Christians can possess wealth and still remain humble servants of God.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming “Rhythms of Africa” concert this December, where Sonnie Badu is set to fill stadiums, the release of “Money” sets the tone for what promises to be a transformative experience.

The concert will be a celebration of African rhythms and a powerful evangelistic event, with Badu’s new single playing a central role.

To embrace this powerful message and make it your daily affirmation, watch and listen to “Money” on YouTube and across all digital music platforms. Join Sonnie Badu in redefining the narrative around money and becoming a kingdom financier.

About Sonnie Badu

Sonnie Badu is an award-winning gospel artist, author, and preacher renowned for his vibrant worship music and impactful ministry. With a mission to spread the gospel and empower believers, Badu’s music transcends borders and touches lives globally.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic