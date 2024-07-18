Arsenal Celebrates Ghanaian Musical Heritage with Ebo Taylor’s Song in New African-Themed Kit – Full Details HERE!

Premier League side Arsenal has celebrated Ghanaian musical heritage by featuring Ebo Taylor’s iconic song “What is Life” in the unveiling of their new African-themed away kit for the 2024-25 season.

This move aims to bridge the cultural gap between Western and West African cultures, showcasing the club’s deep connection to the African community.

The North London club launched the jersey on Thursday, July 18, highlighting the rich and untold stories of West Africa. According to Arseblog, this is the second black away shirt released by the Gunners in the past three years.

The unveiling video, which has been widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), features prominent Arsenal players from both the men’s and women’s teams, including Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Alessia Russo, and Leah Williamson.

A standout aspect of the 55-second footage is the background music, Ebo Taylor’s “What is Life,” featuring Uhuru Yenzu. This musical choice underscores the African influence on the kit’s design and the club’s appreciation for Ghanaian music.

Who is Ebo Taylor?

Ebo Taylor is a revered figure in the Ghanaian music scene, with a career spanning over six decades. He was a significant member of influential highlife bands like the Stargazers and the Broadway Dance Band in the late 1950s. In 1962, Taylor led his group, the Black Star Highlife Band, to London, further cementing his legacy in the world of music.

Arsenal’s African-Themed Kit Design

The new away shirt, designed by Adidas in collaboration with Labrum London—a British African heritage brand—uses the Adidas ‘Tiro 24’ template. The kit features a black base with a white graphic pattern under the arms and down the sides. Additionally, small black specs across the kit symbolize cowrie shells, an early form of currency in parts of Africa.

Why an African-Themed Design?

The black shirt reflects and honors Arsenal’s ties to the African community in North London and beyond. These cultural elements and colors create a mural that celebrates the club’s past and present connections to the African diaspora, reinforcing the sense of unity and shared heritage.

With Ebo Taylor’s music setting the tone, Arsenal’s new away kit not only pays tribute to African culture but also highlights the profound impact of Ghanaian music on the global stage.

