Fameye unveils two brand new singles: ‘June July’ featuring Sarkodie and ‘Pharasee’ 

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer, Fameye is back again with brand new music, and he’s thrilled to present two new singles, titled ‘June July’ and ‘Pharasee’.

‘June July’ features a collaboration with acclaimed rapper Sarkodie. This emotional track delves into the challenges and heartaches of long-distance relationships. Fameye opens the song with a heartfelt plea to his partner, expressing the pain of their prolonged absence and his yearning for their return.

Sarkodie adds a raw, introspective perspective, detailing the struggles of being separated from his partner who has moved abroad.

He highlights the difficulties of maintaining a relationship over the phone and the immense challenges one faces while pursuing a better life abroad. The weight of these hardships is so heavy that it drives him to dark thoughts.

‘Pharasee’ is a soulful plea for divine intervention and blessings. The song expresses Fameye’s deep desire for God’s favor and protection from negativity and those who wish him harm. In the lyrics, he expresses his longing for financial prosperity, positive energy and a quest for a better life.

Fameye talks about his commitment to moving at his own pace, with unwavering faith that his blessings are secure and untouchable. Despite facing doubt from others, Fameye acknowledges the blessings already provided by God. His call to not pray like a Pharasee emphasizes his desire for genuine, sincere faith.

Each track showcases Fameye’s unique ability to blend heartfelt emotion with powerful storytelling. Both singles are now available on all major digital streaming platforms.

