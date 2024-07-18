fbpx
Top Stories

Fameye unveils two brand new singles: ‘June July’ featuring Sarkodie and ‘Pharasee’ 

Fameye Showcases Emotional Depth in 'June July' and 'Pharasee'

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Fameye unveils two brand new singles: ‘June July’ featuring Sarkodie and ‘Pharasee’ 
Fameye unveils two brand new singles: ‘June July’ featuring Sarkodie and ‘Pharasee’. Photo Credit: Fameye

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer, Fameye is back again with brand new music, and he’s thrilled to present two new singles, titled ‘June July’ and ‘Pharasee’. 

‘June July’ features a collaboration with acclaimed rapper Sarkodie. This emotional track delves into the challenges and heartaches of long-distance relationships. Fameye opens the song with a heartfelt plea to his partner, expressing the pain of their prolonged absence and his yearning for their return. 

Sarkodie adds a raw, introspective perspective, detailing the struggles of being separated from his partner who has moved abroad.

Related Articles

He highlights the difficulties of maintaining a relationship over the phone and the immense challenges one faces while pursuing a better life abroad. The weight of these hardships is so heavy that it drives him to dark thoughts. 

‘Pharasee’ is a soulful plea for divine intervention and blessings. The song expresses Fameye’s deep desire for God’s favor and protection from negativity and those who wish him harm. In the lyrics, he expresses his longing for financial prosperity, positive energy and a quest for a better life.

Fameye talks about his commitment to moving at his own pace, with unwavering faith that his blessings are secure and untouchable. Despite facing doubt from others, Fameye acknowledges the blessings already provided by God. His call to not pray like a Pharasee emphasizes his desire for genuine, sincere faith. 

Each track showcases Fameye’s unique ability to blend heartfelt emotion with powerful storytelling. Both singles are now available on all major digital streaming platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Related Articles

Fameye admits to visiting Nigel Gaisie for a hit song & to avert death; promises to return the favour after being called out!

Fameye admits to visiting Nigel Gaisie for a hit song & to avert death; promises to return the favour after being called out!

7th December 2022
Obrafour brought Taifa to a standstill over the weekend!

Obrafour brought Taifa to a standstill over the weekend!

21st October 2019
If I'm not crowned Artiste of the Year, they've been unfair to me, I worked magic in 2020 - KiDi

If I’m not crowned Artiste of the Year, they’ve been unfair to me, I worked magic in 2020 – KiDi

22nd February 2021
The wait is over! The 'Lion' Akesse Brempong to roar with MOGmusic on; Yahweh (Song of Moses)

The wait is over! The ‘Lion’ Akesse Brempong to roar with MOGmusic on; Yahweh (Song of Moses)

4th May 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 28 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown