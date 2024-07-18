GMA-USA Academy Voting to be Broadcast Live on July 20

The Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) is set to host its fifth edition of the prestigious music awards, with academy voting being a key highlight of the event.

This year’s academy voting will be broadcast live, ensuring transparency and engagement with music fans across the globe.

Event Details:

Date: July 20, 2024

July 20, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM EST

4:00 PM EST Broadcast Platforms:

Ghana Music Awards USA Facebook Page

UTV

Okay FM

Nkonkonsa.com

Ghanamusic.com

Fans can tune in to witness the live transmission of the academy votes through various social media platforms, including the official Facebook page of GMA-USA, as well as media partner stations UTV and Okay FM.

Ghanamusic.com will also be streaming the event live, making it accessible to a broader audience.

The live broadcast aims to uphold the integrity and transparency of the voting process, ensuring that the best talents in the Ghanaian music industry are recognized and celebrated.

Sponsors:

The event is proudly sponsored by PayAngel, Lemi21, EZ Pass, M5 Records, Prairie TV, and other notable organizations committed to supporting Ghanaian music and culture.

Mark your calendars for July 20, 2024, and join the live transmission of the GMA-USA academy voting. Follow the hashtag #themusiccantstopplaying to stay updated on all event-related news and activities.

For more information and updates, visit the official social media pages of GMA-USA.

