Asomacy strikes deal with Sony Music West Africa

Asomacy draws inspiration from his life experiences.

Asomacy, who draws inspiration from his life experiences. Photo Credit: Asomacy

Emerging Ghanaian artist Asomacy has secured a deal with Sony Music West Africa through The Pep Entertainment (TPE). 

The development was made public on Thursday via Sony Music West Africa facebook page and follows the recent TikTok success of his single ‘Why’ which went viral on social media, particularly TikTok.

Portrait of Asomacy 

At the label, he joins the likes of Ghana’s Gyakie, F3lineofficial, Mayorkun among others. 

In an interview, music executive Kwadwo Amoah (Pep Junia), who leads TPE, said they decided to pitch camp with Sony Music West Africa because the company offered the best pathway for the artist and boasts a proven track record for new voices. 

I have been working with him for some time now, and after travelling across the country with him as an opening act for rapper Kofi Mole, his potential as a consummate act became even more apparent to me.

I believe this step will elevate everything we do to make that dream happen.

Born and raised in Kumasi, Asomacy’s passion for music was fostered by his elder siblings, who played music loudly at home during his childhood. He started writing his own songs at 12, and he started pursuing music professionally at 15. 

On what the future holds for him, Asomacy, who draws inspiration from his life experiences and societal events, said: “Whatever the future holds for me depends on how much work and effort I put in today, so, I will keep doing what I’ve always loved.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music.

