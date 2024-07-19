In a dazzling display of musical prowess, Ghanaian singer Lamar has just dropped his latest single titled “Don Jazzy.”

The song, which has already started to make waves, is a celebration of life but also a tribute to the legendary Nigerian music producer and entrepreneur, Don Jazzy.

“I wrote Don Jazzy 2 years ago and recorded it on my iPhone notes. It originally was a freestyle and later on this year I decided to work on it as a full song.

I just loved the way Don Jazzy carries himself as a music mogul and what he’s done for African music in general. I figured he’s a bit like me… the “ don’t like no stress” literally came from the fact of being tired during my working hours cause I was working from home and still listening to beats and strings so I just matched the energy I was in,” Lamar shared.

Don Jazzy is the first release of 2024 for the Belgium-based singer, as he collaborated with his producers Simao.

The production of the song is top-notch, with Lamar working closely with a team of talented producers to ensure that every element of the track reflects Don Jazzy’s influence.

The result is a polished, energetic anthem that resonates with fans of both artists.

“I linked up with the producers Simao, 3 brothers who produce music and are responsible for the hit “Go Bebe”.

Singer Lamar pays tribute to ‘Don Jazzy’ in new single. Photo Credit: Lamar

We instantly clicked and became like brothers and went on to create a whole EP, plus, more in less than 2 months. In Belgium they sit on the top when it comes to afrobeats production”

The song also marks the beginning of his musical year, and fans should be expecting more songs with a possibility of an EP dropping.

“This year I’m gonna bring out some more music, I was in artist development for a year and so I’m hungry and motivated to show the world what I’ve been working on and who knows an EP might drop”.

Lamar, known for songs like Gbe Su Momi, Aunty Julie, and Trust her kind, after a brief hiatus is back and ready for the world.

