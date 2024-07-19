fbpx
Smith Junior features Kurl Songx on debut ‘How Come’

"How Come" is a true story expressed through its lyrics.

Smith Junior features Kurl Songx on debut 'How Come'. Photo Credit: Smith Junior

Afrobeats artist Smith Junior has made his mainstream debut with the single “How Come” following a quiet period in his career as an emerging artist.

The velvety-voiced singer released “How Come” to officially launch his music career and narrate the unfortunate events that affected his love life years ago.

“How Come” is a true story expressed through its lyrics, melodies, and rhythm.

The track features popular Afrobeats star Kurl Songx and was produced by renowned beat maker Willisbeatz.

Smith Junior sees the song as a way to share with his fans the painful experience of losing a loved one due to poverty.

Born Salifu Muniru Dabre, Smith Junior is an 18-year-old rising talent from Zebilla in the Upper East Region.

Known for his uniqueness and dedication to excelling in the music industry, he has undergone years of training and coaching.

Portrait of Smith Junior

Smith Junior

This dedication is evident in his debut single, “How Come,” which is poised to prove his potential as one of Ghana’s best young artists.

He is currently signed to the prestigious record label Calliscom Entertainment, a Ghanaian firm dedicated to nurturing and discovering talent across the country.

“‘How Come'” is now available for download and streaming on all digital platforms.

