Uplifting Gospel: Watch U-Nice Music’s New Video for “Too Much” Now

Photo Credit: U-Nice Music

U-Nice Music, the fast-rising Ghanaian gospel artist, has just released the official video for her latest single, “Too Much.”

This song, her first release of the year, has already captivated audiences with its uplifting lyrics and soul-stirring melodies.

The video brings the song’s message of positivity and gratitude to life, showcasing U-Nice’s dynamic performance and the heartfelt emotion behind her music.

Having gained attention with previous hits like “Lord You’ve Been So Good,” U-Nice continues to inspire with her powerful voice and profound faith.

“Too Much” is a testament to her unwavering belief in the goodness of the Lord, inviting viewers to join in praise and worship.

The video is now available on all major platforms, and fans can experience the joy and inspiration it brings. Stay tuned for more soul-enriching music from U-Nice as she continues to spread faith and joy through her powerful songs.

For more information and to watch the video, visit U-Nice Music’s Official YouTube Channel.


