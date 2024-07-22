Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo Defends Sista Afia and Efia Odo’s Music Beef – Full Details HERE!

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has come to the defense of the ongoing lyrical feud between Efia Odo and Sista Afia, arguing that criticism of their beef reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of the music industry.

Speaking on the United Showbiz show hosted by MzGee, Arnold addressed the backlash from co-pundits and others who question the necessity and nature of dissing in musical conflicts.

“How can we discuss beef in the music industry and have people quote Matthew and Jacob?” Arnold remarked, emphasizing that beefing inherently involves releasing provocative content meant to challenge and hurt the opponent.

He argued that expecting musicians to sing only about their achievements during beef conflicts is unrealistic and demonstrates a lack of grasp of the industry’s dynamics.

Arnold further highlighted that musicians engaged in beef are not required to justify their provocative content.

He drew parallels with famous feuds, such as the recent lyrical exchanges between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, where both artists made damaging allegations without being called to justify their claims.

He also referenced the historic feud between Tupac and Biggie as an example of how beef has long been a part of the music scene.

In conclusion, Arnold insisted that the primary focus of any beef should be on whose songs cause the most impact, reiterating that those who criticize the ongoing feud between Efia Odo and Sista Afia simply lack a basic understanding of what beef is all about.

