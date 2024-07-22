KK Fosu Clarifies Relationship with Late Blogger Amid Funeral Absence Criticism – Full Details HERE!

In a candid revelation, Ghanaian Hiplife musician Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, known professionally as KK Fosu, has addressed the controversy surrounding his absence at the funeral of the late blogger John Claude Tamakloe.

KK Fosu, alongside his colleague Bless, faced criticism from media personalities and fans for not attending the burial service, which took place at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tema Community 2 on Friday, July 19, 2024.

The criticism stemmed from their involvement in the accident that led to Tamakloe’s death, despite both artists suffering broken legs in the incident.

During an interview with Sister Sandy on Adom TV on Monday, July 22, 2024, KK Fosu emphasized that he had no prior acquaintance with John Claude Tamakloe before the tragic accident.

He explained that he only became aware of Tamakloe’s identity when he and Bless, among others, shared his picture to help identify him post-accident.

The ‘Number One’ hitmaker expressed his frustration over the backlash, revealing that neither he nor his team were informed about the one-week observation or the final funeral rites for the late blogger.

KK Fosu clarified that his absence was not due to disregard, but rather a lack of information regarding the funeral arrangements.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic