Watch Siicie and Olivetheboy captivate in video for new single ‘Waste’

Siicie links Olivetheboy for groovy new single ‘Waste.’ The Afrobeats song drops alongside sunny visuals. Stream or download ‘Waste’ across all major digital platforms.

‘Waste’ is a pleasant surprise! It is the kind of collaboration you fall in love with on your first playthrough, and rightly so. Siicie and Olivetheboy instantly captivate the senses.

Their lush voices blend with Mix Master Garzy’s well-crafted production to create an irresistible melody.

Siicie, in particular, could disrupt the charts this time around. His graceful performance has already garnered half a million streams and is reminiscent of the buzz his previous single ‘Talk to Me’ received. Olivetheboy is right behind, impressing with his charm.

Director Skygee takes charge of the video. In all simplicity, he beautifully captures the vibrancy of the two crooners as they wear their hearts on their sleeves.

The choice for a relaxed house party setting creates fewer distractions, giving the two artists a good opportunity to connect with their audience.

Siicie has been one of the hottest prospects in Ghana lately, and ‘Waste’ is another reminder of what he can do.

The fast-rising singer has been a constant force since 2022, unleashing well-received singles like ‘Troubles,’ ‘My Side,’ ‘Tonight,’ and more. Siicie is managed by DeepLive Africa and NK Salem Records.

For more info about Siicie and updates on new releases, go to:

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Siicie1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/siicie_/

