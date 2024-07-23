Johnny Haick Releases Soul-Stirring “Hymns and Anthem” Medley Featuring Ranza Hammond – Listen Here NOW!

Burgeoning gospel artist Johnny Haick is thrilled to announce the release of his latest musical creation, a deeply moving medley titled “Hymns and Anthem” featuring the soulful vocals of Ranza Hammond.

This medley brings together some of Johnny Haick’s most cherished hymns and anthems, curated into one harmonious and uplifting experience.

“Hymns and Anthem” is more than just a collection of songs; it’s a spiritual journey designed to inspire and uplift listeners. Each hymn and anthem in the medley has been thoughtfully selected for its profound message and its ability to touch the heart and soul.

Johnny Haick’s passion for gospel music shines through in this beautifully crafted medley, making it a must-listen for anyone seeking comfort and inspiration through music.

Featuring Ranza Hammond

The medley features the extraordinary vocal talent of Ranza Hammond, whose powerful and emotive voice adds depth and richness to the arrangement.

Together, Johnny Haick and Ranza Hammond create a musical experience that is both transcendent and deeply personal, offering a sense of peace and spiritual renewal to all who listen.

About Johnny Haick

Johnny Haick is a well-respected figure in the gospel music community, known for his music directing prowess, heartfelt performances and his ability to connect with urban and contemporary audiences through his music.

His dedication to sharing messages of hope, faith, and love has made him a topshot to look out for in the next generation of Gospel music ministers!

Listen and Be Blessed

Johnny Haick invites everyone to listen to “Hymns and Anthem” and experience the blessings of these timeless hymns and anthems. The medley is now available on all major streaming platforms, offering easy access for listeners to immerse themselves in this beautiful musical offering.

