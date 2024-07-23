fbpx
Top Stories

Nominate your favourite DJ for the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2024

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 8 hours ago
1 minute read
Nominate your favorite DJ for the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2024
Nominate your favorite DJ for the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2024. Photo Credit: Guinness Ghana DJ Awards

The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards has officially begun accepting public submissions for DJ nominations leading up to its highly anticipated 2024 edition.

Aspiring to recognize and celebrate the finest DJs across Ghana, this initiative invites enthusiasts to nominate their favorite DJs for consideration.

To participate, music fans, DJs, or regular individuals can visit http://entry.ghanadjawards.org and submit their entries.

Related Articles

The deadline for submissions is set for August 20, 2024, providing ample time for supporters and fans to contribute to the selection process.

Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2024 Call For Entries

With a reputation for showcasing talent and excellence in the realm of DJing, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards continues to serve as a pivotal platform within the music industry, highlighting the skill and dedication of DJs nationwide. 

This year’s Guinness Ghana DJ Awards will feature the Pub Festival, where organizers venture beyond Greater Accra to unearth talented DJs in various regions.

Additionally, the Ghana DJ Clinic serves as the awards’ educational component, empowering DJs through conferences and diverse educational initiatives.

With the theme “United by Music,” the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2024 edition aims to captivate audiences by uniting DJs from Ghana and across Africa, ensuring a memorable event.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 8 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Andy Dosty is now a Ghana DJ Awards board member

Andy Dosty is now a Ghana DJ Awards board member

8th May 2018
"DJ Abodam" as Kwaw Kese turns DJ at Ghana DJ Awards 2018

“DJ Abodam” as Kwaw Kese turns DJ at Ghana DJ Awards 2018

7th May 2018
We have the full list of nominees for Ghana DJ Awards 2018

We have the full list of nominees for Ghana DJ Awards 2018

9th April 2018
I'll win 'Discovery of the Year' at Ghana DJ Awards 2018 - DJ Switch

I’ll win ‘Discovery of the Year’ at Ghana DJ Awards 2018 – DJ Switch

30th January 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 29 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown