Nominate your favourite DJ for the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2024

The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards has officially begun accepting public submissions for DJ nominations leading up to its highly anticipated 2024 edition.

Aspiring to recognize and celebrate the finest DJs across Ghana, this initiative invites enthusiasts to nominate their favorite DJs for consideration.

To participate, music fans, DJs, or regular individuals can visit http://entry.ghanadjawards.org and submit their entries.

The deadline for submissions is set for August 20, 2024, providing ample time for supporters and fans to contribute to the selection process.

Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2024 Call For Entries

With a reputation for showcasing talent and excellence in the realm of DJing, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards continues to serve as a pivotal platform within the music industry, highlighting the skill and dedication of DJs nationwide.

This year’s Guinness Ghana DJ Awards will feature the Pub Festival, where organizers venture beyond Greater Accra to unearth talented DJs in various regions.

Additionally, the Ghana DJ Clinic serves as the awards’ educational component, empowering DJs through conferences and diverse educational initiatives.

With the theme “United by Music,” the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2024 edition aims to captivate audiences by uniting DJs from Ghana and across Africa, ensuring a memorable event.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic