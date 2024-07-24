KiDi Wraps Up European Summer Tour with a Showstopper in Barcelona – Full Details HERE!

Renowned singer KiDi is bringing his European summer tour to an electrifying close with a highly anticipated performance in Barcelona, Spain.

On Saturday, July 27, the platinum-selling artist will headline a concert at Vic, marking his first-ever performance in Catalonia’s vibrant capital.

This summer has seen the Lynx Entertainment & EMPIRE signee connect with fans across Europe. The tour kicked off in Norway on June 1, where KiDi delivered a spectacular performance at Øvre Slottsgate in Oslo.

Following this, he captivated audiences in the United Kingdom as one of the headline acts at the annual Party In The Park, held at Oak Hill Park in London on July 13.

Continuing his journey, KiDi made a memorable stop in Modena, Italy, on July 20, where he engaged with fans in the historic city.

Now, as he prepares to perform in Barcelona, music lovers eagerly await his final show of the tour’s first leg.

The 2022 Ghana Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Year’ has promised more exciting news, with additional cities and dates for the second leg of his European tour set to be announced soon.

Fans across Europe are on the edge of their seats, anticipating the next chance to experience KiDi’s dynamic performances.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic