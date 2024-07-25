fbpx
3 Music Awards is back! 2024 edition to be held soon

3 Music Awards makes a rightful return to the Ghanaian event calendar.

3 Music Awards is back! 2024 edition to be held soon
3 Music Awards is back! 2024 edition to be held soon. Photo Credit: 3 Music Awards

Organizers of the 3 Music Awards, 3 Music Networks, have announced the comeback of their highly acclaimed awards night at a press soiree.

After a no-show in 2023, the 3 Music Awards makes a rightful return to the Ghanaian event calendar with the 2024 edition.

3 Music Awards is back! – Cyril-Alex Gockel, Head of Marketing at 3 Music TV

Setting the stage for the upcoming event, Emmanuel Sarpong, Head of Content and Strategy at 3 Music Networks, specified that the awards would cover works from January to December 2023.

Looking ahead, CEO of 3 Music Networks, Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai, disclosed that the grand event is scheduled for September 2024.

Logo for 3 Music Awards 2024

The ceremony promises to celebrate outstanding musical talent and contributions across various genres, solidifying its place as a premier event in the Ghanaian music calendar.

