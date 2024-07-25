Darkua unveils release date and cover art for single ‘MiiYa

AfroSoul and RnB singer Darkua has announced the release date and official cover art for her upcoming single MiiYa.

MiiYa produced by Insvne Auggie and mixed and mastered by Fortune Dane, is set to be released on July 31, 2024.

MiiYa, which translates from the Ga language to English as “I’m leaving”, reflects a journey of empowerment and self-discovery.

The track showcases Darkua’s soulful and powerfully evocative voice, highlighting her talent for crafting lyrics that captivate and engage her audience worldwide.

Cover art for ‘MiiYa

The cover art for Darkua’s Miiya was a collaborative effort that brought together a talented team of creatives.

Selorm Jae led the creative direction whilst the photography was expertly executed by Ghanaian photographer, theSeyram and the final design and graphic elements were crafted by Joseph ‘bergsconcept’ ’Wristberg.

Darkua’s ability to blend traditional Ghanaian sounds with contemporary R&B elements creates a distinctive, refreshing, and relatable sound.

Her music embodies a deep connection to her cultural roots while embracing modern influences, making her a standout artist in the global music scene.

