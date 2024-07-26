Beatz Vampire captures Africa’s identity with a phenomenal 14-track instrumental album “Culture Harmonies” – Listen Here NOW!

Beatz Vampire’s debut instrumental album, “Culture Harmonies” captivates from start to finish, creating an experience only the talented producer can deliver.

After conquering the airwaves hits like JzyNO’s ‘Butta My Bread,’ KiDi’s ‘I Lied,’ Shatta Wale’s ‘1 Don,’ Smallgod’s ‘Blacklist,’ Mr Drew’s ‘Mood’ and ‘S3k3,’ Lasmid’s ‘Puul,’ ‘Atele’ and ‘Sika,’ Peter Asare Badiako, professionally known as Beatz Vampire, finally shares his debut instrumental album, “Culture Harmonies.”

On the striking record, the young producer infuses his boundless creativity into 14 instrumentals, capturing the spellbinding magic of Highlife, Afrobeats, Afropop, Afroswing, and Amapiano.

Beatz Vampire has always been a man of culture. In “Culture Harmonies,” he steps up to the role, fusing elements from distant African cultures.

“As a creative, I thought of exploring and fusing different sounds from different cultures. I mean, why not? I wanted to feed my people with other beautiful sounds they don’t mostly hear,” he shares. Fortunately, his new direction does not disappoint. If anything, it positions him as a producer gracefully reaching his prime.

As the CEO of Loop Music and manager for fast-rising Afrobeats singer Olivetheboy, you best believe Beatz Vampire possesses an ingrained ear for beautiful sounds.

He has led the crooner to success, producing two of his top three hits: ‘Goodsin’ and ‘Asylum.’ Beatz Vampire uses this experience to his advantage, dropping delicate piano keys that evoke a sweet tingle. These soothing elements provide a serene backdrop for listeners to unwind with little to no distractions.

“Culture Harmonies” offers the perfect setting to bask under moonlit skies while sipping chilled palm wine. From ‘New York to Lagos’ to its exotic penultimate track, ‘Sika Piano,’ everything tune resonates.

The glassy keys in the latter stand out, rivaling some of the album’s best, including ‘Juice Jinja,’ ‘Kilos,’ ‘1974 Gen Z,’ and funky compositions of ‘Ganja’ and ‘Krukere Groove.’

Beatz Vampire’s debut instrumental album celebrates Africa’s identity in a beautiful tale of tradition meets innovation. It is a rare sight you don’t want to miss.

From the syncopated beats of Afrobeats to the swagger of the UK’s vibrant Afroswing synths, the producer thrills down to the playful notes of Highlife and the heavy basslines of Amapiano.

When was the last time an instrumental album left you mesmerized? Listen to “Culture Harmonies” now!

For more information about Beatz Vampire and updates on new releases, go to:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/iam_vampire_official/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/beatz_vampire

Facebook: https://facebook.com/beatzvampire

