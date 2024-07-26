Don Bonya drops brand new party anthem ‘Bestie’

Singer, songwriter, and performer Don Bonya presents a brand new single. The follow up to his last release ‘Ride with Me (Omah)’, the infectious collaboration with his label mate Lapricaty. This brand new offering is a party anthem titled ‘Bestie’.

In ‘Bestie’, Don Bonya narrates the story of his discovery of a delectable damsel who captures his interests and sparks all of his deepest desires.

This track combines a powerful dance beat with a melodic layer of vocals by the performer, showcasing the catchy twist of the song presenting the perfect backdrop for the party anthem.

Don Boya is a very talented musical performer who’s setting the bar higher in terms of creating high-quality Afrobeats with other influences, such as Hip-Hop. His music is powerful, energetic, and full of passion, making it a perfect representation of today’s best Afrobeats and Afropop alike.

As a musician with a multifaceted approach to music, Don Bonya has an exceptional ability to blend various musical influences and genres, creating a distinct style that is unique to him.

The new track is characterized by a signature sound that is instantly recognizable, and he consistently produces original and innovative songs that captivate his listeners.

Don Bonya’s music is a fusion of different elements that seamlessly come together under one roof, resulting in a truly remarkable musical experience.

‘Bestie’ is available on all digital streaming platforms here: https://onerpm.link/707484474912

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic