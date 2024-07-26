E.L enlists Lyrical Joe, AratheJay, Samini and more for “BAR 7” tape – Listen Here NOW!

The seventh installment of E.L’s Best African Rapper (BAR) mixtape makes a stylish return after a three-year pause, representing a decade of excellence.

It may feel like just yesterday when the original BAR mixtape made it to fans with tracks like ‘American Passport’ and ‘Borle.’ Surprisingly, that was ten years ago, yet the series is still with us.

Unprecedented! Ghana’s longest rap marathon has made significant progress since its humble beginnings without becoming a parody of itself. That said, three years have passed since “BAR 6” dropped. But who is still counting?

The wait is over. After being recorded across three studio albums in the past year and undergoing rigorous quality control, “BAR 7” steps out of obscurity into reality. Fan rage has subsided, and now it’s time to press play.

While each mixtape in the series continued to push E.L’s creative boundaries, its latest brings superiority to what he began a decade ago, to be the Best. African. Rapper.

“This album is very dear to me,” he says. Veritably, it ascends to a plane of perfection, making this seventh installment (arriving in the seventh month) an indication of the quality within.

“I feel like ‘BAR 7’ is a culmination of all the experiences I’ve had with the past BAR projects,” E.L mused, “It is a reflection of the man I am today. I also feel like this is the best installment yet.”

There were two surprises from the rapper this month: the declarative ‘BAR 7 Intro’ (accompanied by an explosive video) and the heavy bass Trap single ‘Chakido.’ Both suggested we were in for a thrill. And rightly so. The award-winning MC does not miss.

He makes his comeback by teaming up with nine producers (including himself) to create a solid base to build upon. The album has an abundance of features. Lyrical Joe returns for another dreaded session, ‘Boogieman,’ that mirrors his former collaboration with E.L, ‘Dracula.’

This straight-up, no-nonsense track is another jaw-dropping masterclass in lyricism. Another track to catch the eye is ‘IDGAF,’ featuring Kobi Onyame and Tradey.

‘IDGAF’ has a smooth vibe, with producer Kojo Cooks serving a flaming-hot Hip-Hop beat that complements the verses of each rapper cooly. In addition, fans of the culture get treated to the aptly titled ‘HipHop’ (prod. by Altra Nova).

This track stands out with its staccato beat, reminiscent of a Busta Rhymes hit from the early 2000s. This throwback will resonate with fans as the culture’s 50th anniversary approaches. Still, about the past, E.L enlists a sensational voice from the time.

He taps the African Dancehall King, Samini, to re-capture the essence and flair of their contributions to Ghana’s iconic 2000s music era. The result is ‘One Ghana Guy,’ a memorable, self-produced encounter combines the best of both worlds: a catchy hook and irresistibly good lines.

By now, it is no secret that E.L loves to produce. He contributes six of these to the 13-track project, and all feel unapologetically his.

From the hard-hitting Drill vibe of ‘Delilah,’ featuring emerging Afrobeats star AratheJay, to the gripping tale of ‘Tracy’ poised to keep fans on the edge of their seats, E.L makes each moment count, even down to when he drops scathing lines on fake rappers in ‘Facts/Cap.’

Further collaborations include ‘BAR Radio (Interlude)’ with up-and-coming producer Kreptismenace. ‘One of Us’ also sneaks in with Nana Grenade and Kev the Topic squeezing the most fun out of the ear-splitting John Doe production. There’s also the solemn ‘Pray,’ produced by TheKidValid.

The track features a hook from German-Ghanaian singer Jean Feier, whose captivating vocals add a fresh dimension to the ELien-in-Chier’s lines as he seeks inspiration. At this point, “BAR 7” hits the end of the curve. Kojo Steve takes production duty to round up the album with “God on the Sidewalk.”

True to its title, the track takes a reflective approach and highlights E.L journey and future aspirations. It captures conversations with a higher power—the epitome of perfection.

“BAR 7” is not a follow-up to “BAR 6.” It is a testament to how E.L’s musical journey and artistic excellence have evolved over the past ten years. Indeed, this is a project worthy of the God Number, and E.L is excited to share his latest with the world.

