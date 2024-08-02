fbpx
Phul of Life! Barphul is out with debut EP showcasing her unique style

Phul of Life marks a significant milestone in Barphul's career.

1 minute read
Phul of Life! Barphul is out with debut EP showcasing her unique style
Phul of Life! Barphul is out with debut EP showcasing her unique style. Photo Credit: Barphu

Barphul has debuted her first EP, titled Phul of Life, after busily laying the groundwork for her first complete body of work.

Phul of Life is a 6-track EP that combines Afrobeat-inspired songs with the heavy drill hip-hop sound Barphul has popularized among her adoring fans.

Listen to Phul of Life EP by Barphul

Barphul’s confidence and unapologetic self-love take center stage on the EP, which radiates hip-hop bravado and concludes with deep, captivating melodies on two Afrobeat songs at the end of the project.

She released her debut single, “Perfect,” featuring the hitmaker Yaw Tog, in 2021. The music video for “Perfect” has since garnered over 50,000 views on Barphul’s YouTube channel.

She has turned up the heat again with “Barbiana,” which was released two weeks ahead of her new EP.

Phul of Life! Barphul is out with debut EP showcasing her unique style
Barphul

Phul of Life marks a significant milestone in Barphul’s career and stands as a diverse and definitive body of work that highlights her versatility.

With no features, each track showcases her lyrical prowess and unique style, delivering a variety of beats with each song produced by a different producer.

Track list for Phul of Life EP

Producers on Phul of Life include Fantombeatz, who produced Barphul’s 2022 single “On God,” and first-time collaborators The Coldest, Epidemix, Atown Tsb, Iyke Parker, and Dredw, who come together to bring the EP to life.

