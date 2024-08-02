fbpx
Stonebwoy lands in Belgium for Reggae Geel Festival 2024

Stonebwoy will perform on the Gold Stage at the Reggae Geel Festival.

Stonebwoy lands in Belgium for Reggae Geel Festival 2024. Photo Credit:; Stonebwoy

25th TGMA Artiste of the Year Stonebwoy has arrived in Belgium with his team for a performance at the Reggae Geel Festival 2024.

The Afro-Dancehall artist hasn’t left anyone behind, as recent videos show him accompanied by his bodyguards and management.

Scheduled for August 3rd, Stonebwoy will perform on the Gold Stage at the Reggae Geel Festival, with a set expected to leave a lasting impression on attendees.

Stonebwoy in Belgium

Joining him on the lineup are acclaimed artists Julian Marley, YG Marley, and Duane Stephenson, promising a weekend filled with pulsating rhythms and soulful melodies.

The Reggae Geel Festival, renowned for its vibrant showcase of reggae and dancehall music, is set to be a highlight of Stonebwoy’s tour.

Reggae Geel, one of Europe’s premier reggae festivals, attracts music enthusiasts from around the world to enjoy diverse reggae talent against Belgium’s scenic backdrop.

