Gye Nyame! KojoMay and Highlife Legend Kofi Bentil unite on inspiring new song

KojoMay has teamed up with highlife legend Kofi Bentil to deliver an empowering new single titled “Gye Nyame,” which translates to “Except for God.”

The song, by one of Ghana’s rising music talents, conveys a message of unshakeable faith, emphasizing that no matter what the enemy plans, they will never succeed if one’s trust is in God.

Produced and mixed by Possigee, the track seamlessly blends traditional highlife with contemporary Afrobeat, creating a soundscape that is both nostalgic and modern.

Watch Gye Nyame by KojoMay

Accompanying the track is a visually stunning music video shot and directed by Originalpanseason, capturing the essence of the song’s message through powerful imagery.

This collaboration between KojoMay and Kofi Bentil highlights the dynamic nature of Ghanaian music, bridging generations and genres.

“Gye Nyame” is available on all major streaming platforms, with the video currently streaming on YouTube.

