Sensational Ataman Nikita premieres first single titled “Enigma” ahead of album

Ataman Nikita’s Enigma is coming on the heels of a song featuring Dr. Pushkin and Strongman released a month ago, “Still Here”.

Ataman Nikita is a refreshing voice set to place Bolgatanga on the world musical Map. With an impressive body of work being curated, his first single released today will serenade music lovers.

Titled Enigma, Ghanaian music lovers with a knack for pure talent should expect stellar musicianship.

Cognisant that artistry is a honed craft that draws from many influences, Ataman Nikita has, through the years, worked on his skill and believes the time is now.

The singer was introduced to classical and Russian folk music early on due to his early years in Russian (as he is part Russian).

However, traveling and settling in Bolgatanga exposed him to other music genres such as RnB, Hip Hop, Highlife, Hiplife, Traditional Kologo Music, and Afrobeats from different eras. Those above guided his development as a vocalist with control over various music styles.

His forte as a singer remains the ability to fuse himself into any song to create the right feel. Whether entertainment or a pure display of talent, Ataman Nikita brings complimenting emotions to every beat he performs on.

His first single is titled Enigma; this title draws a mysterious persona surrounding his existence and functioning in Bolgatanga. To many, he is Richard Azunre, a network administrator at the Bolgatanga Technical University and a lecturer who has tutored many former students in the Upper East Region.

However, his stature as an entertainer has always remained a mystery. His voice has been featured in countless top songs by his brother, Dr Pushkin.

He is also featured on songs with Soorebia, B-Wayne, and others. Whenever he does not appear as an artiste in songs, his voice appears as the mysterious Isolirium in all productions from the record label.

Enigma is a revelation of the face behind that soothing voice that has created several hooks, choruses, and verses to many songs from Isolirium Entertainment. It is also the first single from Ataman Nikita’s Album set for release in the last quarter of 2024.

Having announced his decision to pursue music professionally with a feature on Still Here, Enigma cements the new venture of Richard Azunre, better known in music circles as Ataman Nikita.

Once again, Bolgatanga will advance the discourse of harboring some of the finest musical talents in Ghana.

Ataman Nikita is a native of Bolgatanga and was born to a Russian mother and a Gurune father. He spent his early years in Russia, Ghana, and New York. However, he settled in Ghana to pursue a systems administrator and university lecturer career.

