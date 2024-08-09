Stonebwoy and Wyclef Jean share new soul-captivating song “Pray For Me”: WATCH VIDEO

Stonebwoy has teamed up with Haitian-American rapper, singer, and record producer Wyclef Jean for a new song called ‘’Pray For Me,” which is available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms.

The dancehall, afropop-leaning track, produced by Ghanaian-British music maker Sammy Soso, serves as an anthem of resilience and perseverance in the face of life’s hardships.

‘’Pray For Me,” discusses the challenges and adversities of life, urging listeners to remain steadfast and hopeful in the face of hardship.

The song opens with a poignant plea for spiritual support as Stonebwoy addresses both his brothers and sisters, asking them to pray for him as he navigates through the trails and obstacles of life.

Wyclef Jean’s verse adds a powerful dimension to the track as he draws parallels between the struggles of African and Caribbean people.

The music video for ‘’Pray For Me,” shot on location in London, adds a visual narrative to the song’s powerful message.

Filmed by director Charlie Rees, the video captures distressed young boy navigating the urban landscape, with scenes of him walking through gritty streets, symbolizing the struggles the artistes sing about. The stark, moody visuals reflect the song’s themes of hardship and survival.

“Pray For Me” is a significant addition to Stonebwoy’s growing repertoire of socially conscious music and legacy collaborations. The song serves as a precursor to his highly anticipated sixth studio album, slated for release later this year.

This follows his recent releases ‘’Your Body” and ‘’Ekebele,” a collaboration with Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck.

His musical prowess continues to garner global acclaim, evidenced by his recent dominance at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where he scooped up seven prestigious awards, including Artist of the Year.

