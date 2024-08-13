Discover the Rising Star: Australia’s Peter Leahy’s Musical Journey in Ghana – Full Details HERE!

Peter Leahy, formerly called Young Dapper, is a talented artist with a burgeoning reputation and making significant strides in the Ghanaian music scene.

With his unique blend of talent and ambition, he has indicated that he is poised to leave an indelible mark on the industry.

Operating under his real name, Peter Leahy, he has chosen to navigate the music world independently, running his label, Cream De La Kush Records, rather than signing with a major label.

This decision he says reflects his desire for creative freedom and control over his musical journey.

Leahy’s interest in the Ghanaian music industry was piqued following his collaboration with Kelvyn Boy, who happens to be one of Ghana’s finest in the Afrobeat genre.

That successful collaboration according to him, inspired his decision to explore further opportunities in Ghana.

The Australian-born musician has disclosed that his decision to tap into the Ghanaian music market marked a significant step in his career, as it expanded his musical abilities and reach.

Among his notable works are two songs created with Rachel Rose, a globally renowned wedding dress designer who has also made a name for herself as a musician.

Their collaborative tracks, “Rachel Rose” and “Energy,” showcase Leahy’s versatility and ability to blend different artistic influences.

Another standout track in his discography is “Something About Her,” which has garnered over 70,000 streams on Spotify, further cementing his reputation as a rising star.

Leahy’s collaboration with Kelvyn Boy on the track “Reloaded” has also been well-received, adding to his growing list of successful projects.

“Reloaded” after it’s release made it to itunes top 10 songs in September 2023.

His forthcoming release with the Ghanaian music duo Keche is highly anticipated and expected to make a significant impact upon its release as well.

Additionally, he has hinted at future collaborations with some of Ghana’s top artists, promising a series of exciting and party-ready tracks that are sure to get his fans grooving.

He made these plans known after he visited Ghana in April 2024 to do a media tour on various networks after meeting with some of the key stakeholders in the music industry to learn a thing or two.

Looking ahead, Peter Leahy envisions a future where his songs dominate the top charts, particularly in Ghana.

He is set to perform at the Aussie Pub and Lounge in Swedru on New Year’s Eve, an event that will mark his presence in the country.

Beyond this, he plans to return to Ghana for an extended tour, aiming to connect with artists across Africa and further solidify his place in the music scene.

Leahy’s aspirations extend beyond regional success; he aims for a global presence too. He envisions embarking on a worldwide tour, performing at major shows, and reaching a diverse audience. With the support of his dedicated team, he is confident that these goals are within reach.

