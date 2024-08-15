Nsuo Kojo King’s “Tafo Boyz” Music Video Reveals Street Struggles – Watch Here NOW!

Germany-based Ghanaian hip-hop musician Nsuo Kojo King has officially released his highly anticipated visual for his single “Tafo Boyz.”

Featuring top native stars, Noble P, Chajah Hims, and Ohene TK, and produced by Mike Millz On ‘Em, the song delves into the street struggles and the credibility of the Nsuo Kojo King over the years.

It also sheds light on how he influenced the Kumerican drill scene and the lack of credit he has received despite playing a vital role in the discovery of the genre.

He, however, raises the bar high and proves his prominence on the drill scene with the official music video of the song.

In the video directed by K.Dove, Nsuo Kojo King brings the streets of Kumasi Tafo Ahenebronum to a standstill.

To prove his street credibility, the rapper stormed the streets with all the known street boys in Tafo Ahenebronum, including children and women, just to perform the song in the 90s hip-hop era style.

Another big surprise in the music is a cameo appearance of one of Kumawood’s biggest stars at the moment, Dr Likeee aka Akabenezer.

Watch the full music video below and share your thoughts with us.

