Black Sherif Abruptly Leaves UMAT Event After Fans Electrocuted While On Stage – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif shocked fans and organizers alike when he abruptly left the event grounds at the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) in Tarkwa, where he was scheduled to headline a performance.

The sudden departure came after a series of alarming incidents raised concerns over the safety and organization of the event.

The chaos unfolded when Black Sherif, while performing on stage, witnessed two fans getting electrocuted. One of the victims was reportedly in critical condition, a sight that prompted the artist to stop his performance immediately.

Black Sherif left the stage unhappily during his performance at the University of Mines and Technology in Tarkwa after a female fan nearly died from electrocution. pic.twitter.com/i5UsbbxYDO — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) August 18, 2024

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the inadequate safety measures and the overall planning of the event, Black Sherif decided to leave the venue.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Black Sherif can be seen walking briskly towards his car, despite desperate pleas from fans and event organizers urging him to continue his performance.

His departure left many fans disappointed, especially as they had reportedly waited for over six hours to see the star perform.

Black sherif in UMaT 🔥🔥🔥 Though he performed for less than 3mins after a student was electrocuted so the show was cancelled 😔 pic.twitter.com/4AYWGVH3RI — Come to Ghana🇬🇭 (@Mharchete1) August 18, 2024

The incident has sparked widespread concern and criticism over the safety protocols at large events, especially in light of the unfortunate occurrences at UMAT.

Many are now questioning the planning and preparedness of the event organizers, who failed to ensure a safe environment for both performers and attendees.

A student got electrocuted at Umat when Blacko (Black Sherif ) was performing. Look at Blacko reaction pic.twitter.com/wIjyEkUNwJ — THEUNIGALLERY (@theunigallery) August 18, 2024

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic