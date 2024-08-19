Doji Sonx Releases New Afrobeat Single “Rokotor”: A Danceable Banger for Romance – Listen Here NOW!

Ace Hiplife and Afrobeat sensation Doji Sonx, formerly known as Eduwodzi, has made a triumphant return with his latest single, “Rokotor.”

This vibrant and danceable love anthem is poised to set dance floors and playlists ablaze worldwide.

“Rokotor” is an infectious track that perfectly blends catchy rhythms with melodic beats, creating an irresistible soundscape for both lovers and party-goers.

The song captures Doji Sonx’s signature Afrobeat style, combining lively instrumentals with heartfelt lyrics that celebrate the joys and excitement of romance. With its upbeat tempo and captivating hooks, “Rokotor” is destined to become a favorite among fans, old and new alike.

Speaking about his new release, Doji Sonx shared, “I wanted to create a song that captures the excitement and passion of love, something that makes people want to dance and feel good. ‘Rokotor’ is all about letting go, enjoying the moment, and celebrating love.”

“Rokotor” is now available on all major streaming platforms, making it accessible to music lovers everywhere. The track is already gaining traction, and fans can anticipate an official music video and live performances that will bring the song’s vibrant energy to life.

About Doji Sonx:

Doji Sonx, previously known as Eduwodzi, is a prominent Hiplife and Afrobeat artist celebrated for his infectious rhythms and soulful melodies.

With a deep passion for creating music that resonates with the heart and moves the body, Doji Sonx has firmly established himself as a powerhouse in the Ghanaian music industry.

His ability to craft songs that evoke both emotion and movement continues to solidify his reputation as a force to be reckoned with.

