Guru NKZ Challenges Disqualification from University of Ghana SRC Presidential Race – Full Details HERE!

Maradona Adjei Yeboah, widely known as Guru NKZ, the popular Ghanaian musician and fashion designer, has taken legal action against the University of Ghana’s Student Representative Council (SRC) Electoral Commission following his unexpected disqualification from the SRC presidential election.

The disqualification, which has sparked widespread discussion, stems from a specific regulation within the university’s constitution.

Article 30 of the constitution mandates that only students who reside on campus are eligible to contest certain SRC positions, including the presidency.

#UGDecides: Maradona Adjei Yeboah @gurunkz has filed a petition with the UGSRC Judicial Board, seeking an interim injunction from the court over his disqualification from the presidential election race due to his non-resident status.#UniversNews #UniversAt30 pic.twitter.com/pq6ir97t05 — UniversAt30 (@univers1057fm) August 19, 2024

Guru’s disqualification was ultimately based on this rule, as he admitted during the vetting process that he does not reside in any of the university’s halls.

Despite his disqualification, Guru has not accepted the decision without a fight. His legal team swiftly responded by submitting a formal petition to the Judicial Board of the SRC and the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs.

The petition seeks a reassessment of the disqualification, arguing that the rule’s application in this case was unjust.

In addition to the petition, Guru’s legal team has also filed an interim injunction with the Judicial Board. The injunction aims to temporarily halt the ongoing electoral process until the board can thoroughly review and deliver a final verdict on Guru’s eligibility to run for SRC president.

In his statement to the press, Guru expressed his commitment to his campaign and his vision for the SRC, despite the legal hurdles.

He emphasized his desire to promote inclusivity and address any forms of discrimination within the university, suggesting that his disqualification reflects a broader issue that needs to be addressed.

As the case progresses, the university community and Guru’s supporters are closely watching to see how the legal proceedings unfold, with many questioning the fairness of the existing rules and their impact on student representation.

