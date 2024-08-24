KobbyRockz’ ‘Obaa Terminator’ takes on betrayal with a powerful Rap Fada verse

Rap artist KobbyRockz has released ‘Obaa Terminator,’ a track that will have you turning up the volume on your headphones.

This track sees KobbyRockz teaming up with the talented Rap Fada, who adds a powerful touch to the song with his gripping verse.

“Obaa Terminator” explores the emotional fallout of a relationship where a woman has betrayed her partner despite his unwavering dedication and sacrifices.

KobbyRockz’s lyrics capture the pain and disillusionment of being let down by someone you trust deeply.

Rap Fada’s contribution to the track is particularly noteworthy as his verse takes a direct shot at the lady in question, urging her to move on if she no longer has feelings for him.

Watch Obaa Terminator by KobbyRockz & Rap Fada

This verse serves as a poignant continuation of themes from his previous hit, “Odo Bi Ye Bad,” where he similarly recounts his own heartbreak.

In “Obaa Terminator,” Rap Fada even names the lady “Yaa Terminator,” further personalizing his message.

The music video for “Obaa Terminator” has been directed by the acclaimed Cobra, known for his visually compelling and creative storytelling.

Fans can expect a visually dynamic accompaniment that enhances the song’s emotional intensity.

Listeners and fans of both KobbyRockz and Rap Fada can catch the single and its accompanying visuals on major streaming services and video platforms.

“Obaa Terminator” is set to make waves in the Ghanaian music scene with its heartfelt lyrics and impactful collaborations.

