We need to create more Highlife awards categories – Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei has asserted that awards schemes in Ghana should have more Highlife categories so that young musicians will be inspired to pursue the genre.

He made this statement during the Onua Showtime Entertainment programme hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, where stated the need to preserve Highlife music and own it as a people.

According to Bisa Kdei, many artistes are not proud of their Ghanaian music roots and often shy when they are tagged as Highlife artistes.

“We need to have more Highlife categories at our music awards schemes so that the younger generation will be motivated to do more Highlife music.

Watch Boso by Bisa Kdei

“We can’t live for others to come and take it. For me I have decided to fight for Highlife music because it has opened many doors for me as a musician.

“Sometimes artistes are shy to be labelled Highlife with the thinking that Highlife is for the old,” he said.

Bisa Kdei also has advocated the need for the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) to digitise their system to enable artistes track their earnings.

When asked about his new song “Boso,” Bisa Kdei said he looks to rekindle the love of Highlife among fans because he believed it represented Ghana’s music cultural heritage.

The new song has been making waves on social media with the official music video expected to be released in coming weeks.

