Down There! Mr. Jaka appreciates women on new song featuring Thato Stols

Ghanaian artist Reuben Dzaka, widely known as Mr. Jaka, is making a significant splash in the music scene with his latest single, “Down There.”

Formerly known as Da Little, Mr. Jaka has long been a staple in Ghana’s music scene, though his name hasn’t yet fully illuminated the mainstream stage.

However, his impressive body of work and collaborations with music heavyweights like Castro The Destroyer, Guru, Adane Best, and SK Original suggest that his journey is far from ordinary.

Listen to Down There by Mr Jaka

His extensive experience is evident in his newest track ‘Down There’.

“Down There” merges Afrobeat rhythms with a danceable tempo, showcasing Mr. Jaka’s signature style.

The song features the South African vocal sensation Thato Stols, whose voice adds a rich, soulful dimension to the track..

The production is handled by Jake Beatz, an award-winning producer known for his exceptional work.

More than just a catchy tune, “Down There” is a heartfelt homage to the beauty and exceptional satisfaction women bring to our lives.

He expresses a heartfelt desire for men—and the world at large—to recognize and appreciate the incredible contributions women make every day.

Mr. Jaka hopes to shine a light on the importance of appreciating and celebrating women, both in music and in everyday life.

Available on all major streaming platforms, “Down There” is a must-listen for anyone who loves infectious beats and meaningful messages.

