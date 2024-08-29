Esther Smith in Legal Dispute with OFM Computer World – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with OFM Computer World, a company known for its previous legal action against Team Eternity Ghana over copyright infringement.

OFM Computer World is a prominent technology, record label named “Debrich Group”, Artist Management, Software Engineering, Graphic Design, Google Optimizer, Website & App-Developing firm based in Europe with it’s affiliate in Accra Ghana.

The company has initiated legal action against the celebrated artist, citing unpaid debts, breach of contract etc.

The Dispute: Unpaid Debts and Breach of Contract

The legal action stems from an agreement between Esther Smith and OFM Computer World, in which the company provided her with various IT services and was signed under OFM Computer World management.

According to GhanaRegions.com, OFM Computer World, Esther Smith failed to fulfil her financial obligations under this agreement, leading to an outstanding debt that has remained unpaid for a significant period (3 years).

OFM Computer World alleges that multiple attempts to resolve the matter amicably were ignored by the musician and her previous backer, turns manager now.

The company’s representatives claim that they extended several deadlines to accommodate her, but despite these efforts, no payment was made. Consequently, the firm felt compelled to pursue legal action to recover the owed amount and address what they describe as a clear breach of contract.

Impact on Upcoming Concert

The timing of this legal battle could not be more challenging for Esther Smith, as she is currently preparing for a major concert in Accra.

The event, which has been widely publicised and eagerly awaited by her fans, now faces potential disruption due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

Sources close to OFM Computer World have indicated that the company is seeking not only the payment of the outstanding debt but also damages for the breach of contract.

There are concerns that if the court rules in favour of the company, it could lead to a garnishment of funds from ticket sales or other revenue generated from the concert.

Esther Smith’s Response

As of now, Esther Smith has not publicly responded to the allegations or the legal action.

Her management team has also remained tight-lipped, stating only that they are focused on ensuring the success of the upcoming concert.

Fans of the gospel singer are hopeful that the matter will be resolved quickly, allowing her to concentrate on her performance.

Broader Implications

This legal dispute highlights the challenges faced by artists in managing their business relationships and financial obligations.

It also underscores the importance of clear and enforceable contracts in the entertainment industry, where misunderstandings and disagreements can quickly escalate into legal battles.

OFM Computer World has been known for its work with various high-profile clients, and this case could set a precedent for how the company handles similar disputes in the future.

For Esther Smith, the outcome of this case could have significant implications not only for her current concert but also for her reputation and future engagements.

As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes will be on the courts to see how this dispute between OFM Computer World and Esther Smith is resolved.

With her concert just around the corner, the gospel musician faces a critical moment in her career, balancing the demands of her art with the pressures of a legal challenge.

Whether the concert will proceed without interruption or be overshadowed by the legal battle remains to be seen.

Source: GhanaRegions.com

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic