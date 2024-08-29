Shatta Wale Issues Formal Challenge to Stonebwoy for Dancehall King Showdown, Stonebwoy Responds!

Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale has publicly issued a challenge to his long-time rival, Stonebwoy, to settle their ongoing dispute over the coveted title of “Dancehall King.”

In a bold statement shared on social media, Shatta Wale called on Stonebwoy and his fans to meet him at the Accra Sports Stadium for a direct confrontation to determine who truly deserves the title.

“If Stonebwoy and his fans decline this invitation, he should refrain from identifying as a Dancehall artiste, as I consider him a Reggae artiste,” Shatta Wale declared.

He also assured the nation’s leaders that the event would be a structured and healthy competition, further inviting interested sponsors to reach out to their management teams.

The challenge quickly gained traction, with fans from both camps eagerly awaiting a response from Stonebwoy. However, during a recent interview on Asaase FM back in June 2024, Stonebwoy addressed the possibility of clashing with other artists in the future.

While he did not directly name Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy made it clear that he has no interest in engaging with individuals he believes are not on his level.

“I don’t clash with people who aren’t on my level,” Stonebwoy stated when asked if he would consider a musical competition with any other artiste again.

This subtle yet sharp statement has been taken as a response and further fueled the ongoing rivalry between the two artists, leaving fans and industry insiders speculating about the potential outcomes of Shatta Wale’s challenge.

Furthermore, Stonebwoy has today posted a monkey’s picture and a video that zooms outs from the picture as an invitation to a gig he has in Antwerp.

However, many have read meanings into this to assume that Stonebwoy is subliminally replying to Shatta’s challenge by referring to him as a “Monkey” as he posted with a laughing emoji as a caption right after the Shatta posted the challenge!

The back-and-forth between these two dancehall giants continues to be a major talking point in the Ghanaian music scene, with many wondering if a face-off at the Accra Sports Stadium will indeed take place.

As the tension builds, the music industry and fans alike are watching closely to see if Stonebwoy will ultimately accept Shatta Wale’s challenge or if the dispute over the “Dancehall King” title will remain unresolved.

