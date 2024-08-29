fbpx
Top Stories

Shatta Wale Issues Formal Challenge to Stonebwoy for Dancehall King Showdown, Stonebwoy Responds!

Shatta Wale vs. Stonebwoy: The Ultimate Dancehall King Showdown?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 46 mins ago
2 minutes read
Shatta Wale Issues Formal Challenge to Stonebwoy for Dancehall King Showdown, Stonebwoy Responds! - Full Details HERE!
Shatta Wale Issues Formal Challenge to Stonebwoy for Dancehall King Showdown, Stonebwoy Responds! Photo Credit: Asaase Radio

Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale has publicly issued a challenge to his long-time rival, Stonebwoy, to settle their ongoing dispute over the coveted title of “Dancehall King.”

In a bold statement shared on social media, Shatta Wale called on Stonebwoy and his fans to meet him at the Accra Sports Stadium for a direct confrontation to determine who truly deserves the title.

“If Stonebwoy and his fans decline this invitation, he should refrain from identifying as a Dancehall artiste, as I consider him a Reggae artiste,” Shatta Wale declared.

Related Articles

He also assured the nation’s leaders that the event would be a structured and healthy competition, further inviting interested sponsors to reach out to their management teams.

The challenge quickly gained traction, with fans from both camps eagerly awaiting a response from Stonebwoy. However, during a recent interview on Asaase FM back in June 2024, Stonebwoy addressed the possibility of clashing with other artists in the future.

While he did not directly name Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy made it clear that he has no interest in engaging with individuals he believes are not on his level.

“I don’t clash with people who aren’t on my level,” Stonebwoy stated when asked if he would consider a musical competition with any other artiste again.

This subtle yet sharp statement has been taken as a response and further fueled the ongoing rivalry between the two artists, leaving fans and industry insiders speculating about the potential outcomes of Shatta Wale’s challenge.

Furthermore, Stonebwoy has today posted a monkey’s picture and a video that zooms outs from the picture as an invitation to a gig he has in Antwerp.

However, many have read meanings into this to assume that Stonebwoy is subliminally replying to Shatta’s challenge by referring to him as a “Monkey” as he posted with a laughing emoji as a caption right after the Shatta posted the challenge!

The back-and-forth between these two dancehall giants continues to be a major talking point in the Ghanaian music scene, with many wondering if a face-off at the Accra Sports Stadium will indeed take place.

As the tension builds, the music industry and fans alike are watching closely to see if Stonebwoy will ultimately accept Shatta Wale’s challenge or if the dispute over the “Dancehall King” title will remain unresolved.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 46 mins ago
2 minutes read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif

2022 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

22nd May 2022
Kweku by Chikel Baibe feat. AmwanKweku by Chikel Baibe feat. Amwan

2019 Week 8: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

24th February 2019
King Promise & the GFA out with electrifying World Cup song for Ghana, ‘Black Stars’

King Promise & the GFA out with electrifying World Cup song for Ghana, ‘Black Stars’

17th November 2022
Timbaland reacts to Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' visuals; estimated to hit 1m views under 48hrs!

Timbaland reacts to Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ visuals; estimated to hit 1m views under 48hrs!

20th May 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown