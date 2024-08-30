Konkarah Jahvybz holds unforgettable listening party for ‘From Afar’ album

Hold on to your headphones music lovers, Konkarah Jahvybz just threw the reggae album listening session of the year!

The enigmatic artist celebrated the release of his new album, “From Afar,” with a well-attended session at Zen Garden.

Listen to ‘From Afar’ album by Konkarah Jahvybz

The album is a sonic treasure trove featuring 13 main tracks and 2 bonus gems, bound to keep your playlists fresh and exciting with each play.

With a lineup of collaborators adept in their craft — Osagyefo, Renner, Anthony B, Suzzway, and Ras Charmer — Konkarah’s new project promises a rich mix of styles and vibes that will make your ears do a happy dance.

The highlight of the evening was Samini’s enthusiastic shout-out.

Samini’s show of support

Once the sole torchbearer of Dancehall on the African continent, Samini declared, “I’m proud of the new Konkarah. Congratulations to you — I don’t have to listen to know it’s a wicked project!”

When it came to his track “You Know” with Suzzway, Konkarah had the perfect response for fans curious about his creative process. With a cheeky grin, he said it was “for my gyalis dem.”

Other artistes and well-known personalities who attended the listening party included Renner and Daddy Bosco, adding their star power to the already electric atmosphere.

Osagyefo performing his verse on ‘Right Over Wrong’

A hard hitting song!

Rate Track 7 of Konkarah Jahvybz (@konkarahJahvybz) ‘From Far’ album featuring Osagyefo titled Right Over Wrong.#GhanaMusic pic.twitter.com/4roDSKYJOr — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) August 28, 2024

If you missed the Zen Garden spectacle, don’t worry — Konkarah Jahvybz’s latest masterpiece, “From Afar,” is out now and available in all music stores.

