Kwesi Valley depicts the never-ending cycle of hustling on his new single ‘Kaagudu’ – Listen Here NOW!

Kwesi Valley depicts the never-ending cycle of hustling on his new single 'Kaagudu'

Kwesi valley's Musical Journey: From 'Ogya De Beba' to 'Kaagudu

Kwesi Valley depicts the never-ending cycle of hustling on his new single ‘Kaagudu’
Photo Credit: Kwesi Valley

Ghanaian artist, Kwesi Valley is out with a new high-energy single titled ‘Kaagudu’.

The new single follows the success of his song, ‘Ogya De Beba’ which brought public attention to the Kumasi-based rapper.

‘Kaagudu’ means “You will run” and was inspired after the release of ‘Ogya De Beba’. ‘Kaagudu’ talks about how a young lad growing up is facing the brunt of life but he will not stop till he makes it and make his enemies run away when they set eyes on him.

“There was a lot of God/Allah glorifying Himself which made all those with the negative thoughts run”, stated Kwesi Valley.

Kwesi Valley depicts the never-ending cycle of hustling on his new single ‘Kaagudu’. Photo Credit: Kwesi Valley

Kwesi Valley is currently signed to Survivors Records, a Ghanaian based record label and is being managed by Nest LVL Management. 

ABOUT KWESI VALLEY

Kwesi Valley (real name Appau Ampomah Bright) is a young Ghanaian artist from Kumasi. He doubles as a singer and rapper. Kwesi Valley’s music discusses his struggles and aspirations.

He takes inspiration from trap music and artists such as Kwesi Arthur, Sarkodie and Black Sherif.

Instagram: kwesi_valley X (Twitter): @KwesiValley
Facebook: Kwesi Valley

