fbpx
Top Stories

Diana Hamilton Teams Up with Enterprise Insurance for UK Edition of ‘Experience with Diana Hamilton’ Concert – Full Details HERE!

Experience the Best of Gospel Music with Diana Hamilton in the UK

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
2 minutes read
Diana Hamilton Teams Up with Enterprise Insurance for UK Edition of ‘Experience with Diana Hamilton’ Concert
Diana Hamilton Teams Up with Enterprise Insurance for UK Edition of ‘Experience with Diana Hamilton’ Concert - Photo Credit: Diana Hamilton

Ghanaian gospel star Diana Hamilton is set to bring her renowned “Experience with Diana Hamilton” concert to the United Kingdom once again, but this time with a unique partnership that extends beyond music.

The 2024 edition of the concert, launched in Accra on September 2, 2024, will take place on October 5 at the Dominion Centre in London, and will also serve as a platform to promote Enterprise Insurance’s innovative Akwantupa insurance package.

The collaboration between Diana Hamilton Ministries and Enterprise Insurance marks a significant blend of spiritual and practical support for Ghanaians in the diaspora.

Related Articles

While Diana Hamilton promises a soul-stirring worship experience, the event also aims to educate attendees about Akwantupa, an insurance plan specifically designed to address the emergency needs of Ghanaians living abroad.

Diana Hamilton, speaking at the launch, emphasized the dual purpose of the concert. “This event is not just about music; it’s about providing a holistic experience for our community.

We want to offer a platform where people can connect with God while also learning about resources like Akwantupa that can support them in times of need,” she said.

The decision to host the event in London carries personal significance for Diana Hamilton, as the UK is where the concert series first began a decade ago.

She expressed deep gratitude to the UK supporters who have played a pivotal role in her ministry’s growth and shared her excitement about returning to where it all started.

Patricia Ajorkor Quaye, a senior manager at Enterprise Insurance, highlighted the importance of Akwantupa during the launch. She noted that the insurance package is tailored to help Ghanaians abroad manage unforeseen expenses, such as medical emergencies or the repatriation of deceased relatives.

The collaboration with Diana Hamilton provides an ideal opportunity to raise awareness about this vital service among the diaspora community in the UK.

As preparations for the concert ramp up, Diana Hamilton has called on Ghanaians in the UK to secure their tickets through her website and social media platforms. She also encouraged them to consider the Akwantupa insurance package, underscoring its value in safeguarding against life’s uncertainties.

With the event poised to be both a spiritual and informative experience, attendees can look forward to an evening of worship led by one of Ghana’s most beloved gospel artists, while also gaining insight into essential services that can provide peace of mind in challenging times.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
2 minutes read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Samini's Untamed Virtual concert

Samini’s Untamed Virtual Concert

30th May 2020
Camidoh lists ace Ghanaian acts that made it possible to invade Nigerian market; readies for 'Need My Flowers' EP & a new single this June!

Camidoh lists ace Ghanaian acts that made it possible to invade Nigerian market; readies for ‘Need My Flowers’ EP & a new single this June!

15th June 2022
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 28: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

18th July 2021
D-Cryme targets haters in upcoming maiden drill tune; Atanfo

D-Cryme targets haters in maiden drill tune; Atanfo

25th January 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown