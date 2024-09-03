Diana Hamilton Teams Up with Enterprise Insurance for UK Edition of ‘Experience with Diana Hamilton’ Concert – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian gospel star Diana Hamilton is set to bring her renowned “Experience with Diana Hamilton” concert to the United Kingdom once again, but this time with a unique partnership that extends beyond music.

The 2024 edition of the concert, launched in Accra on September 2, 2024, will take place on October 5 at the Dominion Centre in London, and will also serve as a platform to promote Enterprise Insurance’s innovative Akwantupa insurance package.

The collaboration between Diana Hamilton Ministries and Enterprise Insurance marks a significant blend of spiritual and practical support for Ghanaians in the diaspora.

While Diana Hamilton promises a soul-stirring worship experience, the event also aims to educate attendees about Akwantupa, an insurance plan specifically designed to address the emergency needs of Ghanaians living abroad.

Diana Hamilton, speaking at the launch, emphasized the dual purpose of the concert. “This event is not just about music; it’s about providing a holistic experience for our community.

We want to offer a platform where people can connect with God while also learning about resources like Akwantupa that can support them in times of need,” she said.

The decision to host the event in London carries personal significance for Diana Hamilton, as the UK is where the concert series first began a decade ago.

She expressed deep gratitude to the UK supporters who have played a pivotal role in her ministry’s growth and shared her excitement about returning to where it all started.

Patricia Ajorkor Quaye, a senior manager at Enterprise Insurance, highlighted the importance of Akwantupa during the launch. She noted that the insurance package is tailored to help Ghanaians abroad manage unforeseen expenses, such as medical emergencies or the repatriation of deceased relatives.

The collaboration with Diana Hamilton provides an ideal opportunity to raise awareness about this vital service among the diaspora community in the UK.

As preparations for the concert ramp up, Diana Hamilton has called on Ghanaians in the UK to secure their tickets through her website and social media platforms. She also encouraged them to consider the Akwantupa insurance package, underscoring its value in safeguarding against life’s uncertainties.

With the event poised to be both a spiritual and informative experience, attendees can look forward to an evening of worship led by one of Ghana’s most beloved gospel artists, while also gaining insight into essential services that can provide peace of mind in challenging times.

