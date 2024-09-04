fbpx
Lord Lina to debut with exciting new song ‘Party’

Ghanaian singer Lord Lina announces debut single ‘Party’

Lord Lina is set to unleash her first major release this September, announcing her genius to the industry.

‘Party’ is an Afropop record poised to showcase the brilliance of the rising singer. The song is a collaboration with Mix Master Garzy, an internationally acclaimed and award-winning record producer and sound engineer.

According to the rising singer and songwriter, who hails from Tema, ‘Party’ was influenced by her experiences in the diaspora. “Living abroad and taking advantage of the opportunities it presents have made me who I am, and I wanted my first release [‘Party’] to capture this,” Lina says.

Since she was a teen, Lord Lina had been writing songs and waiting to share her genius with the world! That moment is finally here. ‘Party’ seeks to highlight her beautiful voice and introduce fans to her unique songwriting ability.

Lina believes in celebrating her gift as a singer-songwriter, irrespective of social stigma. Lina assures music lovers and her growing fanbase of quality as she begins her rise to fame. She is ready to deliver great music and good vibes only. Anticipate!

Get interactive with Lina (@lordlina_) on Instagram and prepare to ‘Party’ through September.

Instagram: lordlina_

