DJ Azonto Rebrands as “Ice Boss” Amid New Musical Ventures

Ghanaian Amapiano sensation, DJ Azonto, has officially rebranded himself, unveiling a new stage name: “Ice Boss.”

The decision to adopt the new moniker, he explained, was driven by popular demand from his loyal fan base and the strategic direction of his management, Rolls Royce Family.

Known for his chart-topping hit “Fa No Fom,” DJ Azonto, now Ice Boss, revealed in a recent interview that the name change had been under consideration for some time.

“I’ve been contemplating this name change for a very long time, and I have decided to go with ‘Ice Boss’ because I am the ‘king’ of sparkling jewellery in Ghana,” he stated.

According to Ice Boss, the name reflects his personal brand and passion for flamboyant, iced-out jewelry, which has become part of his signature look. He believes that the new identity captures his evolving artistry and persona within Ghana’s vibrant music scene.

The rebranding isn’t just cosmetic. Ice Boss has assured fans that exciting new music projects are on the horizon under his new identity. He teased upcoming collaborations, including a highly anticipated feature with one of Ghana’s top rappers, signaling a fresh chapter in his career.

As DJ Azonto, the artist achieved significant success with his breakout single “Fa No Fom,” which earned him multiple awards and a nomination for Best New Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards.

Now, as Ice Boss, he is poised to take his career to even greater heights, with fans eagerly awaiting what this new phase will bring.

With the name change officially in effect, the artist has urged his fans to embrace the new brand and continue to support him as Ice Boss. As the “king of sparkling jewellery” and a rising star in Ghana’s Amapiano scene, Ice Boss is ready to dominate the airwaves with fresh sounds and unforgettable performances.

