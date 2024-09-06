fbpx
Top Stories

Pete Edochie Recounts Highlife Music’s Origins, Credits Ghanaian Legends – Watch Here NOW!!

The Truth About Highlife Music: Pete Edochie Sets the Record Straight

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 40 seconds ago
2 minutes read
Pete Edochie Recounts Highlife Music's Origins, Credits Ghanaian Legends - Watch Here NOW!!
Pete Edochie Recounts Highlife Music's Origins, Credits Ghanaian Legends. Photo Credit: Pete Edochie/FB

In an unearthed video, renowned Nigerian veteran actor Pete Edochie passionately recounted the true origins of highlife music, giving credit to Ghana as the birthplace of the iconic genre.

Edochie’s revelation challenges the claims by some that highlife originated in Nigeria, as he took time to acknowledge several key Ghanaian musicians who played pivotal roles in the genre’s evolution.

“All this music originated from Ghana. Why? In Nigeria, the popular genre of music was highlife. Where did highlife come from? Ghana! This is where it originated!” Edochie emphasized in the video, laying to rest any doubts about where the highlife movement truly began.

Related Articles
@ghanamusic

#ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #Ghanamusic #peteedochie #9jatiktok #nigerianmoviestrending #ghanahighlifemusic

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

He went on to chronicle a rich history of Ghanaian highlife legends, starting with the influential E.T. Mensah, widely regarded as the “King of Highlife,” whose melodies captured audiences across West Africa. Edochie also gave due credit to the Black Beats of Ghana, led by King Bruce, whose rhythms set the tone for generations of highlife musicians to come.

He further acknowledged the contributions of Joss Aikins and his Broadway Dance Band, as well as Jerry Hansen and the Ramblers Dance Band, both of whom were instrumental in popularizing highlife across borders.

Continuing his roll call, Edochie honored the legacy of Nana Ampadu and the African Brothers Band, CK Mann, EK Nyame, and many others, who carried the torch and expanded the genre’s influence.

Pete Edochie’s reflections serve as a reminder of the deep cultural impact Ghana has had on West African music and the world at large, with highlife standing as a testament to this influence.

The actor’s statements have reignited conversations online about the true origins of highlife and have helped bring more awareness to the significant role Ghanaian musicians played in shaping this beloved genre.

While Nigeria undeniably played a major role in propagating highlife across the continent, Edochie’s recognition of Ghana as its origin has been met with widespread praise, particularly from music lovers and cultural historians.

His acknowledgment of Ghanaian trailblazers not only highlights the genre’s roots but also cements the legacy of these pioneers whose music continues to resonate today.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 41 seconds ago
2 minutes read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Queendalyn Yurglee is Telecel Ghana Music Awards Best Female Vocalist of The Year - Full Details HERE!

Queendalyn Yurglee is Telecel Ghana Music Awards Best Female Vocalist of The Year – Full Details HERE!

13th June 2024
Nanky brings the Summer vibes of classic Cuban song to his new single ‘Guantanamera’

Nanky brings the Summer vibes of classic Cuban song to his new single ‘Guantanamera’

1 week ago
Fameye sparks controversy online after openly revealing that Liquidbeatz co-wrote 'Praise'!

Fameye sparks controversy online after openly revealing that Liquidbeatz co-wrote ‘Praise’!

9th May 2022
45 by Black Sherif

2022 Week 44: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

7th November 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown