Exclusive: Kuami Eugene Confirms Lynx Entertainment, Launches Rockstar Records and Announces New ‘Belinda’ Single – Full Details HERE!

Exclusive: Kuami Eugene Confirms Lynx Exit, Launches Rockstar Records and Announces New 'Belinda' Single.

Ghanaian music star Kuami Eugene has officially confirmed his departure from Lynx Entertainment, the label that has been instrumental in his rise to fame.

The award-winning singer and songwriter is now forging his own path by launching his record label, Rockstar Records, in collaboration with his new management team, Clear Road Music Group.

This announcement comes ahead of his highly anticipated self-produced single, “Belinda”, which is set for release on September 13, 2024. Kuami Eugene, known for hits like “Angela” and “Wish Me Well,” shared the exciting news on his social media, marking a new chapter in his flourishing career.

Related Articles

Fans had speculated for some time about his potential exit from Lynx Entertainment after subtle hints, and Kuami Eugene has now made it official. His new label, Rockstar Records, reflects his desire for greater creative control and an opportunity to expand his reach in the music industry.

In his statement, Kuami Eugene expressed gratitude to Richie Mensah and the Lynx Entertainment team for their support over the years.

“I’m forever grateful to Lynx for the platform and the amazing journey we’ve shared, but it’s time for me to build my own legacy with Rockstar Records. I’m excited about what’s coming,” he said.

Kuami Eugene’s upcoming single “Belinda” is already generating buzz as fans eagerly await the new sound he will bring with his first independent release under his own label.

As Kuami Eugene embarks on this new journey, both his fans and the industry will be watching closely to see how Rockstar Records and his partnership with Clear Road Music Group shape the next phase of his career.

Stay tuned for “Belinda” on all streaming platforms from September 13, 2024.

About Kuami Eugene:

Kuami Eugene, born Eugene Kwame Marfo, is one of Ghana’s top Afrobeats and Highlife musicians. Since his breakthrough with Lynx Entertainment, he has become a household name in Ghana and beyond, known for his infectious rhythms, captivating lyrics, and stage presence.

Now under Rockstar Records, he continues to solidify his place as a leading figure in African music.

