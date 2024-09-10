King Promise Becomes First Ghanaian Male Artist to Reach 400 Million Streams on Spotify – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian Afrobeats and Highlife sensation King Promise has made history by becoming the first male artist from Ghana to surpass 400 million streams across all credits on Spotify.

This landmark achievement underscores his growing international popularity and solidifies his position as one of the leading figures in the African music scene.

Known for chart-topping hits such as “Terminator” and “Paris”, King Promise has captivated listeners with his unique fusion of contemporary Afrobeats and traditional Highlife rhythms.

His distinct sound, which effortlessly bridges the gap between old-school Ghanaian melodies and modern-day Afrobeats, has garnered him a massive following both in Africa and beyond.

This streaming milestone is not only a personal achievement for King Promise but also a testament to the global rise of Afrobeats.

The genre, characterized by its infectious beats and culturally rich influences, has taken the world by storm in recent years, with artists like King Promise playing a significant role in its worldwide success.

Speaking on the achievement, King Promise expressed his gratitude to his fans: “I’m beyond grateful for the love and support. Reaching 400 million streams is a dream come true, and it’s only the beginning.

Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey. The world is hearing our sound, and we’re just getting started.”

King Promise’s musical success extends far beyond Spotify. His contributions to Afrobeats have earned him collaborations with global stars, including Wizkid, Omar Sterling, and Headie One, further amplifying his reach and influence on the global music stage.

As his streaming numbers continue to soar, King Promise is expected to make even more waves in the industry with new releases and international collaborations.

With this achievement, King Promise joins a prestigious group of African artists who are breaking barriers and taking African music to new heights. His 400 million streams mark a significant moment not just for him, but for Ghanaian music as a whole.

About King Promise:

King Promise, born Gregory Bortey Newman, is a Ghanaian Afrobeats and Highlife singer-songwriter known for his smooth vocals and dynamic blend of traditional and modern music styles. Since his debut, he has released multiple hit singles and albums, making him one of the most celebrated artists in Africa today.

Stay connected with King Promise on [social media links] for updates on his latest music and tours.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic