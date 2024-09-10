Mix Master Garzy, Quamina MP and Medikal unite for electrifying new single ‘Problem’ – Listen Here NOW!

The award-winning producer, Mix Master Garzy has teamed up with two of Ghana’s hottest musical talents, Quamina MP and Medikal, to release a brand-new track titled ‘Problem.’

Renowned Ghanaian record producer, sound engineer, and disc jockey, Benjamin Garzy Mensah, popularly known as Mix Master Garzy, is back with another hit!

Known for his unique sound and exceptional production skills, Mix Master Garzy has consistently pushed the boundaries of Ghanaian music.

His latest track, ‘Problem,’ is a testament to his ability to blend various genres and styles, creating an infectious beat that is sure to get listeners dancing.

The collaboration with Quamina MP and Medikal, both of whom are celebrated for their lyrical prowess adds a dynamic flavor to the song that makes it an instant fan favorite.

Speaking on the release of ‘Problem,’ Mix Master Garzy said, “I wanted to create something unique that combines different elements. Working with Quamina MP and Medikal brought the right energy to this track, and I’m excited for the fans to experience it.”

The release comes on the heels of Mix Master Garzy’s recent win at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) this year, where he was honored as the “Audio Engineer of the Year.”

This prestigious award highlights his continuous contribution to the music industry and solidifies his status as one of the top producers in Ghana.

The track is now available on Apple Music and all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Boomplay and Audiomack here: https://fanlink.tv/MixmastergarzyProblem

Instagram: mastergarzy

X (Twitter): @mastergarzy

Facebook: Mix Master Garzy

