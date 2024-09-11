ACP Kofi Sarpong Launches KOFSARP Clothing Line, Debuts Look-Alike Son in Public for the First Time – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian gospel musician and senior police officer ACP Kofi Sarpong has officially entered the fashion world with the launch of his clothing line, KOFSARP Collections.

The unveiling, which took place on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at the shop’s premises in Kokomlemle, Accra, was a momentous occasion not only for the fashion debut but also for the first-ever public appearance of his son, who stunned attendees with his striking resemblance to his father.

The launch attracted fashion enthusiasts, gospel music fans, and well-wishers from all walks of life. ACP Kofi Sarpong, accompanied by his wife and children, turned the event into a heartwarming family affair, with his son’s striking likeness sparking chatter among the attendees.

His son’s debut became an unexpected highlight of the event, drawing even more attention to the family-centered launch.

KOFSARP Collections offers a stylish blend of traditional African designs with modern fashion trends, aimed at appealing to both men and women.

The clothing line features an array of designs that emphasize confidence and elegance, making it an attractive option for anyone looking to add a unique touch to their wardrobe.

the camera man needs to be arrested🤣🤣🤣🤣Dsp Kofi Sarpong and son😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uHt3fQioxA — ٌ (@1GTA__) September 9, 2024

During the event, ACP Kofi Sarpong shared his excitement about this new venture, expressing gratitude to his family and supporters. “I am now a musician, a police officer, and a clothes seller,” he remarked, adding with a smile, “The shop will be open starting from Monday, so anyone can come and buy.”

The KOFSARP Collection is now available to the public, with the shop in Kokomlemle officially open for business. The brand is expected to appeal to a wide audience, combining comfort with a stylish edge that reflects both African heritage and contemporary fashion.

While the launch marked a significant milestone in ACP Kofi Sarpong’s career diversification, it was his son’s public debut that left an indelible impression on attendees, making it a truly memorable occasion.

This latest venture is part of a growing trend where celebrities like ACP Kofi Sarpong diversify into business, using their influence to branch out into industries like fashion, technology, and more.

KOFSARP Collections is poised to become a household name in Ghana’s fashion scene, and its proud founder is excited about the journey ahead.

