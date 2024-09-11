Ohemaa Mercy Reveals Divine Confirmation Led to Her Divorce, Sparking Mixed Reactions – Full Details HERE!

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has opened up for the first time about her divorce from her former husband and manager, Isaac Twum-Ampofo, revealing that she received confirmation from God before making the decision to end her marriage.

The singer, known for hits like “Wobeye Kese”, shared this personal story during a recent interview on TV3, shedding light on the spiritual journey she embarked on before taking the significant step.

According to Ohemaa Mercy, she prayed intensely for three months, seeking divine guidance during the challenging period in her marriage. “I remember when I was going through the divorce during COVID-19.

I was guided by the Holy Spirit to divorce my husband – Ohemaa Mercy



I depended solely on God for direction. I had a strong covenant with Him. I would go to the mountains to pray for three months because I really wanted to hear what the Lord would tell me about what was happening,” she explained.

The gospel artist emphasized that it was only after receiving a clear message from God that she moved forward with the divorce. “When I heard it clearly, I took that bold step. I had the confirmation from God. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t have done it,” Ohemaa Mercy added.

She also reflected on how her spiritual life has grown since the divorce, stating that she feels God’s presence in her life more profoundly now than when she was married.

“I give God the glory because I am divorced, but this is the time I have seen the hand of God so strong on my life, even more than when I was married,” she shared.

Ohemaa Mercy further revealed that her ex-husband, Isaac Twum-Ampofo, was supportive of the decision to take a break from their marriage and focus on their ministry work.

“When I spoke to my partner, he understood that we needed to take a break and pray. I told him, ‘Let me run with the Ministry, which I know is your passion for me. Let’s take care of the kids and support each other.’”

The interview has sparked mixed reactions on social media, as many are debating the spiritual and biblical implications of her decision. Some netizens have cited Bible verses such as Malachi 2:16 (where God says, “I hate divorce”) and Matthew 19:6 (which states, “What God has joined together, let man not separate”) to question her reasoning.

Until this interview, Ohemaa Mercy had remained silent about her divorce, despite ongoing rumors within the music industry. The couple had been a notable team, with Isaac Twum-Ampofo serving as her manager throughout their marriage.

Her candid revelation has generated considerable discussion, with some praising her courage to follow what she believes to be divine direction, while others question how it aligns with traditional Christian teachings on marriage and divorce.

This interview follows her successful Tehillah Experience 2024 event, which took place on September 8, 2024, further solidifying Ohemaa Mercy’s place as one of Ghana’s most influential gospel musicians.

As the conversation continues, Ohemaa Mercy remains focused on her ministry and the next phase of her journey, trusting that her decision, guided by faith, will continue to yield spiritual growth.

