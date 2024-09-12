Ghana Music Awards Europe 2024: Highlights and Full List of Winners!

The third edition of the Ghana Music Awards Europe took place on September 7, 2024, in the lively and culturally diverse city of Amsterdam, Netherlands.

This annual celebration of musical excellence drew artists, industry professionals, and music enthusiasts from across the diaspora and beyond, coming together for a memorable evening of outstanding performances and heartfelt acknowledgments.

The event was a showcase of musical talent and industry achievements, with highlights including electrifying performances from King Paluta, who is currently one of the most talked-about stars in Ghanaian music.

His performance added a dynamic and engaging element to the evening, capturing the audience’s attention and setting a high standard for the event.

Hosted by Jerry Justice of Adom FM and produced by Papa Bills, the ceremony ran seamlessly, marked by smooth transitions and a well-organized program.

The night reached its climax with the announcement of winners and celebratory moments, reflecting the dedication and talent within the music industry.

Nonetheless, the event was a resounding success, celebrating the diverse and rich contributions of artistes in the global music sphere.

Check out full list of winners below:

Diaspora Gospel Artiste of the Year: Samuel Sey

Diaspora Male Vocalist of the Year: Samuel Sey

New Diaspora Afrobeat Artist of the Year: Sanni Adams

Diaspora Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year: Anda Ryda

Diaspora Songwriter of the Year: Nana Amankwah-Tiah

Diaspora Gospel Artiste of the Year: AkuBless

Diaspora Gospel Song of the Year: Nhyira Hemaa – “Too Much”

Diaspora Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year: Deep Talks

Diaspora DJ of the Year: DJ Napok

Diaspora Producer & Mastering Engineer of the Year: ITZCJ MADEIT

Diaspora Highlife Song of the Year: Kaakyire – “Woara”

Diaspora Best Collaboration of the Year: Kro Leo

Diaspora Highlife Artiste of the Year: Lady Sledge

Diaspora New Artiste of the Year: Yaw Scott

Songwriter of the Year: Perez Music

Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year: Niella

Best Gospel Song of the Year: Nacee

Best Gospel Artiste of the Year: Nacee

Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year: Kofi Karrkari ft. Team Eternity – “You are Grace”

Record of the Year: Abiana – “Far Away”

Artist of the Year: Stonebwoy

Best Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year: Stonebwoy

Album/EP of the Year: Stonebwoy

International Collaboration of the Year: Stonebwoy

Best Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year: Stonebwoy

New Artiste of the Year: King Paluta

African Artiste of the Year: Burna Boy

Best Group of the Year: Dope Nation

Collaboration of the Year: Case Remix featuring Mophty

Best Rap Performance of the Year: Boasiako – “Nfimfim”

Best Highlife Artiste of the Year: Akwaboah

Most Popular Song of the Year: King Promise