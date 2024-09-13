fbpx
King Paluta Drops The Official Video Of ‘Makoma’

Watch 'Makoma' by King Paluta, the number one hit in Ghana and Africa, showcasing genuine love in African culture.

Makoma - King Paluta
Ghana’s most prominent music sensation, King Paluta, has at last released the visuals for his highly successful single, ‘Makoma’.

After achieving significant streaming numbers across all platforms and attaining the position of number one both nationally and across Africa, the esteemed music icon has satisfied the anticipation of his fans with an exceptional visual accompaniment to the song.

Ghanaian hiplife sensation King Paluta presents a vivid narrative of genuine love within the context of African culture. This captivating piece masterfully blends the finest elements of Ghanaian hiplife, Hi-life, and contemporary Afrobeats.

Directed by SOJ, this video brings the song to life with captivating visuals filmed in Ghana.

Watch Makoma by King Paluta

King Paluta – Makoma. Credit: YouTube

