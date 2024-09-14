Oxmart Prah Calls for Divine Connection with New Single, “Invitation” Alongside Captivating Live Visuals – Watch Here NOW!

Oxmart Prah, a gifted Ghanaian gospel artist based in South Africa, has released his latest single, “Invitation,” a soul-stirring anthem that speaks to the universal need for divine connection.

The song is accompanied by a powerful live video now available on YouTube.

“Invitation” is a prayerful call for revival, total surrender, and a genuine hunger for God’s presence. Inspired by the understanding that humanity must come into fellowship with divinity to fulfill its purpose, the song acknowledges that regardless of our achievements or life paths, we all need God’s help, wisdom, and guidance.

Oxmart draws on scriptures like Acts 1:8 and 1 Chronicles 4:9 to emphasize the importance of seeking divine empowerment.

He reminds listeners that true joy and purpose are found in a deeper connection with the Holy Spirit, urging them to embrace a life of peace, joy, and love, not just in pursuit of worldly happiness, but in a genuine connection with the divine.

We can’t achieve true fulfillment without His presence,” says Oxmart. “This song is a reminder that we must constantly seek His guidance and invite Him into every aspect of our lives.”

Oxmart Prah, a versatile artist with a background in fashion design, music production, and ministry, brings a unique blend of talent and passion to his music. He has served in various organizations and institutions, sharing his gifts and talents as a keyboard player, drummer, and worship leader.

Having lived his early life in Kumasi, Ghana, and now based in South Africa, Oxmart’s music has a global reach. “Invitation” is set to inspire audiences worldwide with its powerful message and soulful melodies.

Watch the live video of “Invitation” on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/P3V2MT5xnDw?si=vEVTjVemU0sZrn4c

Follow Oxmart Prah on social media:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/oxmartprahjnr?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/oxmartprah?igsh=MXFnNzJlZWxjd2tqbg==

About Oxmart Prah:

* Ordained minister of the gospel

* Music producer and songwriter

* Fashion designer

* Keyboard player, drummer, and worship leader

* Based in South Africa

* A Husband And A Father

* Known for his annual events: “Raptura” (for high school leavers) and “Healing Storm” (a worship event featuring South African and Nigerian gospel artists).

