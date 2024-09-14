fbpx
Top Stories

Oxmart Prah Calls for Divine Connection with New Single, “Invitation” Alongside Captivating Live Visuals – Watch Here NOW!

Revival Call: Experience "Invitation" by Oxmart Prah

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 56 mins ago
2 minutes read
Screenshot

Oxmart Prah, a gifted Ghanaian gospel artist based in South Africa, has released his latest single, “Invitation,” a soul-stirring anthem that speaks to the universal need for divine connection.

The song is accompanied by a powerful live video now available on YouTube.

“Invitation” is a prayerful call for revival, total surrender, and a genuine hunger for God’s presence. Inspired by the understanding that humanity must come into fellowship with divinity to fulfill its purpose, the song acknowledges that regardless of our achievements or life paths, we all need God’s help, wisdom, and guidance. 

Related Articles

Oxmart draws on scriptures like Acts 1:8 and 1 Chronicles 4:9 to emphasize the importance of seeking divine empowerment.

He reminds listeners that true joy and purpose are found in a deeper connection with the Holy Spirit, urging them to embrace a life of peace, joy, and love, not just in pursuit of worldly happiness, but in a genuine connection with the divine.

We can’t achieve true fulfillment without His presence,” says Oxmart. “This song is a reminder that we must constantly seek His guidance and invite Him into every aspect of our lives.”

Oxmart Prah, a versatile artist with a background in fashion design, music production, and ministry, brings a unique blend of talent and passion to his music. He has served in various organizations and institutions, sharing his gifts and talents as a keyboard player, drummer, and worship leader. 

Having lived his early life in Kumasi, Ghana, and now based in South Africa, Oxmart’s music has a global reach. “Invitation” is set to inspire audiences worldwide with its powerful message and soulful melodies.

Watch the live video of “Invitation” on YouTube: 

https://youtu.be/P3V2MT5xnDw?si=vEVTjVemU0sZrn4c

Follow Oxmart Prah on social media:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/oxmartprahjnr?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/oxmartprah?igsh=MXFnNzJlZWxjd2tqbg==

About Oxmart Prah:

* Ordained minister of the gospel

* Music producer and songwriter

* Fashion designer

* Keyboard player, drummer, and worship leader

* Based in South Africa

* A Husband And A Father

* Known for his annual events: “Raptura” (for high school leavers) and “Healing Storm” (a worship event featuring South African and Nigerian gospel artists).

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 56 mins ago
2 minutes read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Joyce Blessing drops red wine for a red dress on GMAUK stage; watch her reaction after Brother Sammy teases her!

Joyce Blessing drops red wine for a red dress on GMAUK stage; watch her reaction after Brother Sammy teases her!

4th July 2022

Mark Asari’s new EP ‘’By Your Grace’’ represents his unwavering faith

12th June 2021
Western Music Awards to takes off on 26th September

Western Music Awards to takes off on 26th September

14th September 2020
Jon Germain's new TV show dubbed - I Am Jon Germain

Jon Germain’s new TV show dubbed – I Am Jon Germain

27th February 2024

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown